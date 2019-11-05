Sarasota Coastal Regatta Takes Place Nov. 22-24

One of Sarasota's favorite sports, rowing, is taking a detour out into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The Sarasota Coastal Rowing Association, in partnership with USRowing, is hosting the first annual Sarasota International Coastal Regatta at South Lido Beach Nov. 22-24.

Three teams from the United States, and one from Ukraine, will be represented, as well as 80 high school rowing teams from Florida. “This will be a first for Coastal Rowing, which has been traditionally a masters sport, but we believe it is important to open the sport to youth as the Olympic movement moves forward,” says Jim Henderson, president of the Sarasota Coastal Rowing Association.

Combining land and water obstacles, the race will begin with a foot sprint from a starting point on the beach. Rowers will then board their boats and head out into the Gulf, around a buoy and return to shore. Finishing the event, rowers will run a four-kilometer heat race and six-kilometer race in the finals.

The event is open to the public and no tickets are needed. Visit Sarasota Coastal Rowing Association to learn more.