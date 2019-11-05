New College Foundation Names Two New Board Members

Monica Van Buskirk Image: Courtesy Photo

New College Foundation—the philanthropic organization supporting New College of Florida—recently announced that it has added Charles F. Raeburn ('67) and Monica Van Buskirk to its board of directors. Van Buskirk is the former president and CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation; Raeburn, an attorney, has worked in the field of mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate governance and securities compliance for leading U.S. firms, including Pfizer, Inc., Union Carbide Corporation, and Revlon, Inc.