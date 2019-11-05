Atlanta Braves Announce 2020 Spring Training Report Dates

The Atlanta Braves organization today announced its 2020 spring training report dates as single-game tickets for the inaugural season at CoolToday Park are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Braves pitchers and catchers will report to the organization’s new spring training facility in North Port on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the group scheduled for its first workout on the Feb. 13. Position players will report on Monday, February 17, and the Braves are set to hold their first full-squad workout on the 18th. The Braves’ 33-game spring training schedule will begin on Saturday, Feb. 22, with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles.