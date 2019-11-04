Tru by Hilton Hotel Coming to Bradenton

A rendering of Bradenton's Tru by Hilton hotel.

Hilton has announced plans for a new 81-room Tru by Hilton hotel, located in Bradenton at I-75 and SR-70. Firmo Construction has been hired to build the property and will work alongside developer Divine Hospitality and architect AP Architecture. The build will also be an infill lot development, an approach that aims to maximize ecological benefits and reduce development pressure on surrounding areas. The closest Tru by Hilton location is in Sebring; the Bradenton location is the region's first.