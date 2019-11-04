Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Appoints New Members to Board of Trustees

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation recently announced its board of trustees for 2019-20. The new members are Deborah Kabinoff, Eric Kaplan, Gwen MacKenzie and Dr. Kirk Voelker. They join the current board, which is comprised of William E. Chapman II, Jim D. Syprett, Charles W. Shivery, Richard J. Gerrity, Mary Evelyn Guyton, Philip A. Delaney Jr., William A. Stanford, Michael J. Valentino, Robert Lee Wood, Robert G. Bartner, Ariane M. Dart, John H. De Jongh, Thomas F. Kelly, Robert P. Martin, Jonathan E. Mitchell, Joel Morganroth and Margaret Wise.