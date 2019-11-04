Council of Neighborhood Associations to Discuss Celery Fields

Celery Fields Image: Courtesy Photo

The Council of Neighborhood Associations will host its next meeting on Friday, Nov. 8, to discuss the city's decision about publicly owned land that may affect Sarasota's Celery Fields. Tom Matrullo, Adrien Lucas and Glenna Blomquist of Fresh Start for the Celery Fields will review the verdict; Becky Ayech will discuss the proposed rural heritage comprehensive plan amendment intended to protect eastern county lands; and Christine Johnson of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Jeanne Dubi of the Sarasota Audubon Society will discuss a proposal for the publicly-owned land. Following a traditional half-hour networking opportunity, the meeting will open with brief neighborhood updates about their issues. It will be held in the Waldemere Street Firehouse meeting room, 2070 Waldemere St., Sarasota.