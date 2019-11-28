Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Dave Koz Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 29

The popular jazz saxophonist brings buddies Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and Chris Walker to the Van Wezel for his annual holiday show.

Dec. 3

If any entertainer deserves the accolade “legendary,” it’s this guy, who in his 90s brings his “I Left My Heart” tour to the Van Wezel. Also onstage will be his daughter, Antonia, who will open the show with jazz and pop standards.

Dec. 4-6, 18-20

WBTT moves to the Opera House while its own theater is being renovated and expanded to present its high-energy musical salute to the holiday, featuring traditional carols and original songs written by Motown superstars Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smoky Robinson and more.

Thru Feb. 2

The celebrated Chinese artist and activist has created a menagerie of Zodiac animals made entirely of Lego bricks, a play on his bronze Circle of Animals Zodiac heads that have traveled to museums around the world, including last year The Ringling. On exhibit at the Ringling Museum through Feb. 2.

Dec. 2

“The most important American quartet in history” (the Boston Globe) performs at the Opera House, courtesy of the Perlman Music Program Suncoast.

Nov. 20-March 22

A musical tip of the Stetson to the “outlaws” of country music and the “angels” who loved them; think Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kitty Wells.