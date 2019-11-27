  1. Home & Real Estate
Halfacre Construction Company Renovates First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton

The approximately $2.4 million project is slated for completion in summer 2020.

By Staff 11/27/2019 at 12:50pm

A rendering of the renovated church.

Halfacre Construction Company, a Lakewood Ranch-based commercial construction company, recently began a 12,000-square-foot revamp for the 125-year-old First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton. The work on the Spanish Mission-style building includes an interior and exterior remodel, new roof, electrical updates and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) chiller replacements. The chillers, located in two high bell towers, will be removed and relocated to the roof. The existing 36,000-square-foot two-story church currently contains a church sanctuary, classrooms and offices and accommodates a congregation of about 250. The architect on the project is Zoller Autrey Architects. Situated on approximately one acre, the church is located at 1402 Manatee Ave. W. in downtown Bradenton on the corner of Manatee Avenue and 15th Street. The approximately $2.4 million project is slated for completion in summer 2020.

Halfacre Construction Company
