A Black Friday Brunch, a Brewery Craft Market and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

The downtown Sarasota Farmers Market Image: Christopher Austin

Friday, Nov. 29

If Black Friday shopping has you beat, take a breather at Boca. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas and $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, on top of the restaurant's classic brunch menu. Call ahead for reservations at (941) 256 3565.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Calusa Brewing is partnering with Mouthole BBQ to serve up grilled meats and craft beer this Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Come early to partake in chicken legs and waffles or later for Mouthhole's signature smoked beef ribs topped with cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, jalapeños and cilantro. Brisket burgers and fully loaded fries will also be available.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Each Saturday, rain or shine, the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market takes place at the intersection of Lemon and Main Streets. Sample raw honey from Winter Park Honey, grab a treat from Sift Bakehouse or explore flavors with Sea Salt Florida. The farmers' market is an excellent opportunity to meet local producers, taste-test wares, mingle with the community and obtain quality produce to inspire your own culinary creations.

Sunday, Dec. 1

If you and your pooch are tuckered out from all the turkey and post-holiday shopping, head down to JDub's to recuperate in the beer garden. From 1 to 4 p.m. the brewery will be hosting vendors selling fun pet accouterments, in addition to pouring their signature brews. Grab a cold one, kick back and relax with man's best friend.

Sunday, Dec. 1

This Sunday head to 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery for its inaugural craft market. From noon to 5 p.m. browse local artisan vendors with wares including jewelry, home décor, apparel, vegan baked goods and more. Come early to enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas.