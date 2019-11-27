  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

A Black Friday Brunch, a Brewery Craft Market and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Also on the menu: the always-fun downtown Sarasota Farmers Market and tasty barbecue at Calusa.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 11/27/2019 at 9:59am

The downtown Sarasota Farmers Market

Image: Christopher Austin

Black Friday Brunch at Boca

Friday, Nov. 29

If Black Friday shopping has you beat, take a breather at Boca. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas and $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, on top of the restaurant's classic brunch menu. Call ahead for reservations at (941) 256 3565.

Beef Rib BBQ at Calusa Brewing

Saturday, Nov. 30

Calusa Brewing is partnering with Mouthole BBQ to serve up grilled meats and craft beer this Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Come early to partake in chicken legs and waffles or later for Mouthhole's signature smoked beef ribs topped with cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, jalapeños and cilantro. Brisket burgers and fully loaded fries will also be available.

Sarasota Farmers Market

Saturday, Nov. 30

Each Saturday, rain or shine, the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market takes place at the intersection of Lemon and Main Streets. Sample raw honey from Winter Park Honey, grab a treat from Sift Bakehouse or explore flavors with Sea Salt Florida. The farmers' market is an excellent opportunity to meet local producers, taste-test wares, mingle with the community and obtain quality produce to inspire your own culinary creations.

JDogs at JDub's Brewing Company

Sunday, Dec. 1

If you and your pooch are tuckered out from all the turkey and post-holiday shopping, head down to JDub's to recuperate in the beer garden. From 1 to 4 p.m. the brewery will be hosting vendors selling fun pet accouterments, in addition to pouring their signature brews. Grab a cold one, kick back and relax with man's best friend.

Brew and Browse Craft Market at 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery

Sunday, Dec. 1

This Sunday head to 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery for its inaugural craft market. From noon to 5 p.m. browse local artisan vendors with wares including jewelry, home décor, apparel, vegan baked goods and more. Come early to enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas.

Filed under
Calusa Brewing, JDub's Brewing Company, 3 Keys Brewing & Eatery, Boca Kitchen Bar Market, Sarasota Farmers Market, dining events, farmers market, beer, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Black Friday Brunch, a Brewery Craft Market and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

11/27/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Cheers!

How to Get the Most Out of Wine Events

11/26/2019 By Bob McGinn

Agriculture

Visit Sarasota County, Discover DeSoto Update Local Farm Guide

11/25/2019 Photography by Staff

cake walk

This Rosemary District Bakery Lets You Make Your Cake and Eat It, Too

11/20/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Step Right Up

Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden Returns to the Sarasota Fairgrounds

11/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

How Bazaar

Sarasota's Independent Arts and Crafts Fair Serves Up Unique Gift Ideas

11/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Musical Philanthropy

The Sarasota Buskers Play Music for a Good Cause

11/22/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 21-27

11/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Beauty Empties

Seven Products Our Beauty Editor Used to the Last Drop

11/26/2019 By Heather Dunhill

How Bazaar

Sarasota's Independent Arts and Crafts Fair Serves Up Unique Gift Ideas

11/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Halfacre Construction Company Renovates First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton

11/27/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beachfront Home on Anna Maria Island

11/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

'Tis the Season for Holiday Home Tours

11/26/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Pending Real Estate Sales and Inventory, Median Prices Up in October

11/21/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Housing

Youth Advocacy Team Doubles Housing Subsidies

11/27/2019 By Staff

Transportation

Sarasota County Area Transit to Host Series of Network Redesign Open Houses

11/27/2019 By Staff

Gobble for Good

All Faiths Food Bank Distributes 8,500 Turkeys This Thanksgiving

11/27/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Veterans' Groups to Hold Holiday Toy Drive, Breakfast

11/26/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Introduces da Vinci Xi Surgical System

11/26/2019 By Staff

Health News

FSU, SMH Launch New Hospice, Palliative Care Fellowship

11/26/2019 By Staff

Health News

'Free Dentistry Day' to Take Place Nov. 23

11/18/2019 By Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe