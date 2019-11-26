Philanthropy
Veterans' Groups to Hold Holiday Toy Drive, Breakfast
The organizations are commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor while working to help local veterans and families in need.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, organizations including Goodwill Manasota, SRQ Vets, Vets 2 Success, and the Sarasota chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars are holding a Christmas toy drive and breakfast at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3233. The organizations are commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor while working to help local veterans and families in need. The public is invited to attend the event, and a new, unwrapped toy for a child or a $10 donation gets one plate of breakfast, provided by Detwiler's Farm Market. All financial donations will be split between the four presenting organizations and go to their relief funds for veterans in need; toys will be distributed by Toys for Tots. For more information, call Goodwill’s Veterans Services Program office at (941) 355-2721, ext. 451.