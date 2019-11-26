Tis the Season for Holiday Home Tours

The Scheid Home, part of the Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes. Image: Courtesy Entre Nous Club of Manatee County

The 42nd annual Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes, taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, takes tour-goers to four Bradenton area homes steeped in history and decorated beautifully for the holidays.

Included on the tour are a historic waterfront Victorian home in Palmetto, a midcentury ranch home on Riverview Boulevard, a home on nearby McLewis Bayou with a charming guesthouse and lovely pathway through a garden to the dock, and a fourth house between Warner’s Bayou and the Manatee River with its own lovely gardens.

The Holiday Tour of Homes is Entre Nous’ only major fund raiser, and since its inception Entre Nous has provided more than $1 million in donations to community need. Tickets and other details can be found here.

Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan Image: Courtesy The Ringling

And the Ringling Museum invites you to enjoy self-guided tours of John and Mable’s fantastical Italianate mansion, the Ca d’Zan, all dressed up for the holidays. Deck the Halls at Ca d’Zan takes place the evenings of Dec. 12, 19, 26 and Jan. 2, with extended viewing hours from 5 to 8 p.m., included with your admission to the museum’s Art After Five.