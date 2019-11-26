PGT Innovations Appoints Mike Wothe President of Western Window Systems

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) has announced the appointment of Mike Wothe as president of Western Window Systems, effective Dec. 2, 2019. In his new role, Wothe will be responsible for all aspects of the business, including strategy, sales and marketing and operations. He succeeds Scott Gates, who is leaving Western Window Systems to form an entrepreneurial clothing company with the goal of helping incarcerated individuals and those who have recently been released from prison.

Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Wothe was president at Cardinal LG Company, a supplier of residential glass for windows and doors in the United States. He holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.