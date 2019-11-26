Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Introduces da Vinci Xi Surgical System

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) has acquired the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The system was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery, and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery, enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest. During surgery, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robot-assisted system, which translates his or her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements with tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi system’s 3D-HD vision system also provides a highly magnified view, virtually extending surgeons' eyes and hands. For more information, click here.