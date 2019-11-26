FSU, SMH Launch New Hospice, Palliative Care Fellowship

Florida State University College of Medicine and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System are partnering to offer the area’s first hospice and palliative medicine fellowship. It is one of 13 approved sites in Florida where board-certified physicians can acquire advanced training to address the many medical and pyscho-social issues that accompany serious illness or end-of-life care. During the year-long program, two physician fellows will complete rotations in inpatient palliative care, community hospice care and cancer care, training with Dr. Joelle Vlahakis, a board-certified internal medicine and palliative care physician, as well as other medical directors and faculty from Sarasota Memorial and FSU’s Internal Medicine residency program. The physician fellows also will learn from medical directors in community-based centers providing home hospice, geriatric, pediatric palliative and outpatient oncology care.