City of Sarasota Offices Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

The City of Sarasota's administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2. Waste collection schedules will also be affected by the holiday; there will be no garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup on Thursday, Nov. 28. Collection will be delayed by one day: Thursday collection will occur one day later, on Friday, Nov. 29, and Friday collection will occur one day later, on Saturday, Nov. 30. Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities will also vary. For more information, click here.