Shutts & Bowen Wins Diversity Award

Shutts & Bowen has been recognized by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance with its annual "Tipping the Scales" award. The award recognizes law firms whose new partner classes comprise at least 50 percent women. Shutts & Bowen partner Aliette DelPozo Rodz, chair of the law firm’s diversity committee and its "Focus on Women" group, accepted the award on behalf of the firm at the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. Over the summer, Shutts also received two other recognitions of its commitment to diversity and inclusion: in July, Law360 ranked the firm third among similar-sized firms in its fifth annual Diversity Snapshot, and in June, Shutts ranked second among Florida firms and 19th nationally on the American Lawyer Diversity Scorecard.