Public Invited to Lift Station 87 Community Outreach Meeting Dec. 5

Residents are invited to learn about the next phase of Lift Station 87 construction at a community outreach meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Fire Station #2, 2070 Waldemere St., in Sarasota. Project team members will discuss preliminary construction plans for Phase 3, which includes installation of deep sewer mains on Osprey Avenue, Alta Vista Street, Pomelo Avenue and Pomelo Place. The project team will also present maintenance of traffic plans for the temporary closure of Osprey Avenue, which is scheduled to begin in summer 2020. At that time, Osprey Avenue will be closed from just north of the Hudson Bayou to Alta Vista Street. The closure will last approximately eight months while crews excavate, make sewer connections to Lift Station 87 and install gravity sewer mains along Alta Vista, Pomelo Avenue and Pomelo Place. Traffic will be directed to Mound Street/U.S. 41, use temporary speed bumps to deter traffic from taking shortcuts through neighborhoods, and clearly identify business access on Osprey Avenue. Work is expected to be completed later that year. For more information about the project and its timeline, click here.