InStride Therapy Raises More Than $100,000 for Equine Services

Easterseals president and CEO Tom Waters, event chair Sheryl Vieira and InStride Director of Programs and Services Daila Lybarger. Image: Cliff Roles

Earlier this month, InStride Therapy hosted its signature Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian Gala at its 62-acre Nokomis equestrian center. The event raised more than $100,000 for therapeutic services. Attendees were treated to specialty-crafted cocktails, a catered dinner, line dancing lessons, s’mores and auctions. Bronson Arroyo, former Boston Red Sox World Series pitcher, provided the evening’s musical entertainment. InStride Therapy's motto is “horses bring healing.” The organization uses horses to help individuals of all abilities to reach their fullest potential and partners with Easterseals Southwest Florida therapists to ensure high-quality care.