The Sarasota Buskers Play Music for a Good Cause

The Sarasota Buskers play near Selby Library downtown. Image: Courtesy Photo

If you’re walking down the streets and happen across a live musical performance, chances are the performers are busking—that is, playing music for tips.

And if you’re walking down Apricot Street in Sarasota, near the Bazaar at Apricot & Lime, and hear music, chances are you’ve stumbled across the Sarasota Buskers. The group is not only sharing its musical talents with the community, but also giving back to it. All proceeds from its performances benefit the Child Protection Center, and so far, the group's raised $381—impressive, considering it only formed during the last week of September.

The musicians in the group are Music Compound students who have decided to volunteer their time and play music for charity. The age range spans from 18 to 80, and this month, Music Compound owner Jenny Townsend will join in with her ukulele.

"Many of our students are semi-retired and chose to pick up an instrument later in life," explains Music Compound instructor Bill Shepherd. "We have 11 buskers in in total, but five to six normally play at one time."

Make sure to venture around the Bazaar at Apricot & Lime to listen to the Sarasota Buskers play classic hits, pop and ballads. The group's goal is to raise $10,000 for the Child Protection Center, so every little bit helps—plus, the music is great.

Learn more about the Sarasota Buskers by visiting the Music Compound website or calling (941) 379-9100.