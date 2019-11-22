Payne Park Skate Park Now Free to Public

Admission to the skate park at Payne Park is now free of charge to the public. At its meeting Monday night, the City Commission unanimously approved making the skate park free and eliminating the previous user fee. The commission also directed staff to return with various options for the future operations of the skate park. In the meantime, current operator Sk8skool will continue to oversee the skate park's day-to-day operations. Operating hours will be unchanged: 2:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2:30-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.