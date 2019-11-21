Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 21-27

Collective Soul Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 26

Channel your inner ‘90s rocker at this 25th anniversary concert of the Georgia-based band, whose hits include “The World I Know,” “Shine” and “Breathe.”

Thru Dec. 28

The Asolo Rep opens its 61st season with a fresh look at the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, a perfect theatrical outing if you have family visiting for the holidays. Our own Kay Kipling calls it “lively, fun and sometimes touching.” You can read her entire review here.

Nov. 22-23

Twenty astonishing cirque acts bring a daring new twist to favorite holiday songs in this colorful, family-friendly theatrical production. Two shows Friday and Saturday at the Van Wezel.

Nov. 22-23

The company premiere of George Balanchine’s Western Symphony, his elegant Theme and Variations, and Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Las Hermanas, a gripping tale of pre-civil war Spain, make up the troupe’s next performances at the Sarasota Opera House.

Nov. 21-24

Power boat races, a Dearborn Street block party, kids’ scavenger hunt and more highlight this big fifth annual festival. Details at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.

Now playing

Continuing through Dec. 15, a group of all-white teaching artists attempt to create a culturally sensitive pageant to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. What could go wrong? Our theater critic says it has “just the right air of comic sincerity and intensity.” You can read her complete review here.