  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 21-27

Sarasota Ballet’s Symphonic Tales, the Englewood Beach Waterfest and more.

By Ilene Denton 11/21/2019 at 9:42am

Collective Soul

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Collective Soul

Nov. 26

Channel your inner ‘90s rocker at this 25th anniversary concert of the Georgia-based band, whose hits include “The World I Know,” “Shine” and “Breathe.”

Asolo Rep presents The Sound of Music

Thru Dec. 28

The Asolo Rep opens its 61st season with a fresh look at the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, a perfect theatrical outing if you have family visiting for the holidays. Our own Kay Kipling calls it “lively, fun and sometimes touching.” You can read her entire review here

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Nov. 22-23

Twenty astonishing cirque acts bring a daring new twist to favorite holiday songs in this colorful, family-friendly theatrical production. Two shows Friday and Saturday at the Van Wezel. 

Sarasota Ballet Presents Symphonic Tales

Nov. 22-23

The company premiere of George Balanchine’s Western Symphony, his elegant Theme and Variations, and Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Las Hermanas, a gripping tale of pre-civil war Spain, make up the troupe’s next performances at the Sarasota Opera House.

Englewood Beach Waterfest 

Nov. 21-24

Power boat races, a Dearborn Street block party, kids’ scavenger hunt and more highlight this big fifth annual festival. Details at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com

The Thanksgiving Play Continues at Urbanite Theatre

Now playing

Continuing through Dec. 15, a group of all-white teaching artists attempt to create a culturally sensitive pageant to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. What could go wrong?  Our theater critic says it has “just the right air of comic sincerity and intensity.” You can read her complete review here

 

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Urbanite Theatre presents "The Thanksgiving Play"

8:00 PM Urbanite Theatre

A blistering satire that hilariously dissects political correctness, just in time for the holidays.

Dance

Sarasota Ballet Presents "Symphonic Tales"

Start at $30 Sarasota Opera House

Sarasota Ballet presents a three-ballet program reminiscent of the Russian Imperial Ballet.

Family

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Editor’s Pick $36-$105 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

A family-friendly theatrical production at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Theater

"The Sound of Music"

7:30 PM Asolo Rep Theatre

The Asolo Rep opens its season with the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical.

Concerts

Collective Soul

$60.50-$81.90 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The American rock band makes its Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut.

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

cake walk

This Rosemary District Bakery Lets You Make Your Cake and Eat It, Too

11/20/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Weekly Planner

A Taco Festival, a Friendsgiving Potluck and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

11/20/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Ugly Delicious

'Ugly Produce' Delivery Company Begins Shipping to Florida

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 21-27

9:42am By Ilene Denton

Heaven Can Wait

Singing Group Brings the Sounds of a Celtic Christmas to Sarasota

11/20/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Limelight

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 20th Anniversary After Party

11/19/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Venice Symphony Gala 2019

11/19/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtor Association Commercial Division Changes Name

11/20/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

11/14/2019 Photography by Staff

Sneak Preview

Sneak Peek: The 2020 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

11/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Campus Conversation

New College Professor Discusses Our Relationship with Animals

2:16pm By Shelby Schwartz

Say thanks

Nonprofits Looking for Volunteer Help This Thanksgiving

9:24am By Shelby Schwartz

Philanthropy

Public Relations Association Raises More Than $10,000 for 'Operation' Creator

11/20/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Contributes $100,000 to Season of Sharing

11/20/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

'Free Dentistry Day' to Take Place Nov. 23

11/18/2019 By Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Forever Jung

C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

11/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Health News

Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

11/07/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe