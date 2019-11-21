Nonprofits Looking for Volunteer Help This Thanksgiving

November is not only the month for giving thanks, but for also giving to others. Nonprofits around Sarasota are reaching out to those in need, and arranging Thanksgiving events where turkey and all the fixings will be scooped, delivered and served by volunteers. Two groups, in particular—HOPE for North Port and Meals on Wheels—are looking for some extra help this year. Here are the details:

On Thanksgiving Day, HOPE for North Port will distribute meals from five different locations around the city of North Port and in neighboring communities. The organization's goal is to not only offer a space for people to gather during the holiday, but to also serve at least 3,500 meals—a big jump from the 2,450 served last year.

To reach that goal, HOPE organizers say they need a helping hand at each of these locations:

New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port

Imagine School, 1000 Innovation Ave., North Port

New Hope Community Church, 1401 S.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. St., Arcadia

Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood

Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte

The Thanksgiving meals will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. Visit HOPE for North Port's website to sign up.

Preparing and delivering is the main focus for Meals on Wheels during the week of Thanksgiving. The nonprofit will pack and distribute full Thanksgiving meals, including a turkey, dressing, warm cranberry compote and of course, pumpkin pie. Meals on Wheels could benefit from volunteer help with packaging and delivery, not only during Thanksgiving, but throughout the entire holiday time. If you’re interested in lending a hand or going out on deliveries, visit the Meals on Wheels website and contact Judy Johnston to learn more about volunteering.

And After Thanksgiving...

Thanksgiving is always a busy time for volunteer work. The Salvation Army, All Faiths Food Bank, Meals on Wheels PLUS and Mayors Feed the Hungry have all either filled their Thanksgiving volunteer capacity or are close to doing so. However, hunger relief nonprofits need help every day of the year, so if you can't pull a volunteer shift on Thanksgiving, sign up for one the next week. It's never too late to lend a helping hand.