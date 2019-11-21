Pending Real Estate Sales and Inventory, Median Prices Up in October

Florida’s housing market continued to report more single-family home sales, more pending sales, higher median prices and rising pending inventory in October 2019, according to new data released by Florida Realtors. Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 23,440 last month, up 5.2 percent from October 2018. Meanwhile, the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $263,000, up 3.6 percent from the previous year. For more information, and to see the full report, click here.