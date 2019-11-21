Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Names Philanthropic Officer

Doris Berkey Image: Courtesy Photo

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc. has announced that Doris Berkey has been named philanthropic officer. In her new role, Berkey will be responsible for building a comprehensive fundraising platform that includes cultivating and securing a mix of annual, major and planned gifts. She will also focus on building a diversified base of individual giving while continuing to grow Habitat Sarasota’s corporate partnerships, as well as secure merchandise donations to Habitat Sarasota's Restore consignment shop, which funds the organization’s administrative costs.