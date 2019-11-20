Realtor Association Commercial Division Changes Name

Left to right: Joe C. Hembree, 2019 CREA president-elect; Erick Shumway, 2019 CREA vice-president; Susan Goldstein, 2019 CREA president; and Ken Hughes, CREA director. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Commercial Investment Division of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) has announced a new name and logo. After a vote at the commercial general membership meeting on Nov. 19, the commercial group at RASM will now be known as the Commercial Real Estate Alliance (CREA). CREA will continue support more than 300 commercial realtors, brokers, lenders, attorneys and professionals involved in all aspects of the commercial real estate market.