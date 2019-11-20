Economist Hank Fishkind to Speak at Economic Forecast Breakfast

Hank Fishkind Image: Courtesy Photo

Economist Henry “Hank” Fishkind, Ph.D., will provide insights on local, regional and national economic trends on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's 2020 Economic Forecast Breakfast. With more than 30 years of experience in economic analysis and forecasting, Fishkind is widely regarded as one of Florida's premier economists and financial advisors. He is a principal of Fishkind & Associates Inc., an economic and financial consulting firm with extensive experience in economic and fiscal impact analysis, policy studies, forecasting, and finance throughout Florida and the United States. The event will be held 7:30-9 a.m. at Manatee Technical College; for more information, click here.