Singing Group Brings the Sounds of a Celtic Christmas to Sarasota

The Celtic Angels

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall stage will be visited by five angels, when the Celtic Angels, an Irish vocal group, arrive to perform holiday songs with the spirit of an Irish Christmas. The singers, who each hail from the Emerald Isle, posses a unique vocal range that, when brought together, creates melodious harmonies. Accompanied by a six-piece band, the vocalist quintet will treat audiences to holiday classics such as “Silent Night,” in addition to Irish carols and other toe-tapping numbers. The Celtic Knight Dancers, led by Patrick O'Mahoney, a principal dancer from Riverdance, will also be taking to the stage to demonstrate their fancy footwork and elaborate routines.

The Celtic Angels were brought together approximately two years ago by CMI Entertainment through an audition process and have toured extensively since. The group has performed on six continents and for the Queen of England, the Empress of Japan and Prince Albert of Monaco, among others. They're starting their holiday tour in Florida this year (their fifth trip to the Sunshine State) and will be on the road for one month entertaining crowds across the U.S. Vocalist Victoria Kenny says the group looks forward to visiting each venue and meeting new people during the season as it “lifts your heart” with holiday cheer.

The Celtic Angels perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets can be purchased online.