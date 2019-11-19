Sustainable Brands Welcomes Tervis to Corporate Member Network

Tervis tumblers made using recycled products. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sustainable Brands, a global network of companies that have committed to using their role and influence in the business community to work towards a more sustainable economy, has named Tervis to its corporate member network. The Venice-based drinkware manufacturer joins more than 80 companies—including Mastercard, National Geographic, UPS and L’Oréal—that represent more than $2.1 trillion in annual revenue and has a combined workforce of over 4.5 million employees around the world.