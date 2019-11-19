Embracing Our Differences Names New Education Director

Ben Jewell-Plocher Image: Courtesy Photo

Embracing Our Differences (EOD) has named Ben Jewell-Plocher its new education director. In this role, Jewell-Plocher will be responsible for creating, developing, evaluating and implementing all education programs offered by EOD. Prior to joining the organization, he served as director of education for Sarasota Opera. He holds a bachelor of music degree from Butler University in Indianapolis and a master of music in vocal performance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and serves on several arts education advocacy committees, including the Sarasota County Arts Education Partnership, Sarasota Community/School Partnerships for the Arts, and Manatee Arts Education Council. He's also a frequent presenter at the Florida Alliance for Arts Education’s annual summit.