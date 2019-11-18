'Free Dentistry Day' to Take Place Nov. 23

Residents in the Sarasota community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental care at University Parkway Dental this Saturday, Nov. 23. "Free Dentistry Day" is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the approximately 108 million Americans without dental insurance. Participating doctors include Drs. Janielle Silliman and Alvaro Preciado of University Parkway Dental, Dr. Judy LoSecco of Comfortable Care Dental, and Drs. Hilda Parajon and Marina Gabriel of Lifetime Dentistry of Bradenton. During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients on Saturday, November 23, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 3315 University Parkway, Suite 103. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (941) 822-8165 or click here.