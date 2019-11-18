Ned Davis Research Rebrands

Ned Davis Research's new logo. Image: Courtesy Photo

Ned Davis Research (NDR), the Venice-based, global investment research firm, unveiled a new brand identity to coincide with its 40th anniversary. The new branding includes a trademarked tagline—"See the signals. Avoid mistakes™"—and a new logo. NDR founder Ned Davis sold the firm to the European financial publishing company Euromoney in 2011 for an estimated $130 million. In addition to its Venice headquarters, Ned Davis Research now has branches in Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco and London, and more than 1,000 institutional clients around the globe.