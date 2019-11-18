New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

😎 TWO MORE DAYS! Clark Rd Sarasota location will open it’s doors this Wednesday, November 20th at 7:30am with a ceremonial ‘Cutting of the Pie’. First 500 customers 18yrs or older will get a gift card unmarked anywhere from $5-$500. pic.twitter.com/KSHVoFtFsV — Detwiler's Farm Market (@DetwilersMarket) November 18, 2019

Detwiler's Farm Market will open its fifth location, this one at 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota, at 7:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 20. To celebrate, the store will hold a ceremonial "cutting of the pie," and the first 500 customers 18 years or older will get a gift card worth between $5 and $500. The new south Sarasota location joins existing Detwiler's outlets in east Sarasota, in Venice, on University Parkway and in Palmetto. Detwiler's stores are beloved for their affordable produce, their alluring candy aisles and their many other specialty items. (You can even take home some Detwiler's fashion these days.) The new store will likely be a hit.