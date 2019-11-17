Orioles Add Spring Training Home Game

An Orioles spring training game. Image: MLB Advanced Media

The Baltimore Orioles today announced that they will host an additional home game during their 10th anniversary season in Sarasota, Fla. The Orioles will play against the New York Mets at Ed Smith Stadium on Monday, March 23 at 1:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for the club’s Grapefruit League season, which now features 17 home dates in Sarasota, will go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at orioles.com/spring or by calling (941) 893-6300. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, Feb. 11, while the full-squad report date is set for Sunday, Feb. 16. The 2020 season will mark the Orioles’ 11th consecutive Spring Training season in Sarasota and the club’s 10th at renovated Ed Smith Stadium.