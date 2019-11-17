Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Announces 2019 'Sandies' Winners

The 2019 LWRBA "Sandies" awards winner. Front row, left to right: Debbie Shaffer, Jaime Marco, Ashlyn McCarty, Amanda Parrish; back row, left to right: Sarasota Magazine's Julia Heide, Molly Lawley, Al Benincasa, Colleen Bankuty, Heather Williams. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) announced nine winners in its annual Sandies Members’ Choice Awards at its luncheon on Friday, November 15, at the Ballroom at Grove. More than 300 LWRBA members and guests were in attendance. The Sandies honor LWRBA volunteers who strive towards the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, devote time and energy to our community, and forge paths of leadership for others to follow. Winners were selected by their peers from a pool of 42 finalists across eight categories through an online nomination and voting process. In addition to these eight, the “Best Rancher” award is presented to the LWRBA member who referred the most new members during the year. Sarasota Magazine's own director of marketing Julia Heide took home the award in the "Rising Star" category, which honors a new LWRBA member making "significant professional contributions that showcase their talents, enthusiasm and dedication to our community."