GateHouse Media, Gannett to Merge in $1.13 Billion Deal

The former Sarasota Herald-Tribune building on Main Street. Image: Everett Dennison

Shareholders of Gannett and New Media Investment group—the parent company of GateHouse Media, owner of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune—approved a $1.13 billion deal last week, setting the stage for a merger this Tuesday, Nov. 19. The merger means that the combined company will own more than 260 local newspapers, including 16 in Florida. To read more about the merger and its implications for the Herald-Tribune, click here.