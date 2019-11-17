Citizens’ Academy Returns for 2020

Downtown Sarasota Image: Shutterstock

City of Sarasota residents, property owners and business owners interested in learning more about their local government are encouraged to register and participate in the upcoming Citizens’ Academy, an interactive, eight-week educational course. Most sessions will be held Thursday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. beginning Jan. 23, 2020. Space is limited to 25 participants. The Citizens’ Academy is an opportunity for participants to see how municipal government operates through interesting, interactive learning sessions, with different City departments featured each week. A graduation ceremony will be held during the March 16 City Commission meeting. View the full Citizens’ Academy schedule and complete an online application here.