Democratic Groups Oppose Redistricting Plan

The Sarasota County Democratic Party has voted to join the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and the Sarasota Democratic Hispanic Caucus in opposing the decision of three county commissioners to move forward with a redistricting plan that opponents say gerrymanders district lines at the expense of Sarasota’s minority communities. After a joint resolution, the groups have called on the county commissioners to move away from implementing the new districting map, which was selected on October 30.