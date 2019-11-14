Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces 'Creativity Endowment'

Isabel Norton, Sarabeth Kalajian, Sue Seiter and William Jervey Image: Courtesy Photo

The Library Foundation of Sarasota County has announced a new creativity endowment in honor of former director of libraries Sarabeth Kalajian. The endowment is funded by more than $100,000 in private gifts and pledges from 35 donors; it will provide annual revenue to fund creative programs and activities in all Sarasota Library Creation Stations in perpetuity.