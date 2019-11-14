  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Philanthropy

Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces 'Creativity Endowment'

The endowment is funded by more than $100,000 in private gifts and pledges from 35 donors.

By Staff 11/14/2019 at 11:18am

Isabel Norton, Sarabeth Kalajian, Sue Seiter and William Jervey

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Library Foundation of Sarasota County has announced a new creativity endowment in honor of former director of libraries Sarabeth Kalajian. The endowment is funded by more than $100,000 in private gifts and pledges from 35 donors; it will provide annual revenue to fund creative programs and activities in all Sarasota Library Creation Stations in perpetuity. 

Filed under
Library Foundation for Sarasota County
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Openings

Blasé Café & Martini Bar Brings French-Mediterranean Food to Southside Village

12:56pm By Shelby Schwartz

Turn off the oven

Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving Day

8:00am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekly Planner

A Murder Mystery Dinner Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Pair well

How to Pick the Perfect Wine to Drink on Thanksgiving

11/12/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Jules’ Rules

Sarasota Performer's New Book Offers Witty Advice for Women on the Dating Scene

11:21am By Olivia Epstein

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Nov. 14-20

9:50am By Ilene Denton

Business

We Craft Box Launches New Subscription Box

11/13/2019 By Staff

Map It Out

Artist and Cartographer Robert Szucs Will Speak at This Year's PINC Experience

11/13/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

1:31pm Photography by Staff

Sneak Preview

The 2020 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

8:57am By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

11/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Tarpon Towers Purchases Space for Corporate HQ in Lakewood Ranch

11/12/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Redistricting

Democratic Groups Oppose Redistricting Plan

1:24pm By Staff

Fast Track

U.S. Army Veteran Named Harmar Ambassador

12:31pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces 'Creativity Endowment'

11:18am By Staff

Parks

Payne Park Skate Park to Temporarily Close Beginning Nov. 15

11/13/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Forever Jung

C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

11/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Health News

Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

11/07/2019 By Staff

Health Report

Groundbreaking Prostate Cancer Trial Taking Place in Sarasota

11/07/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe