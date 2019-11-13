We Craft Box Launches New Subscription Box

We Craft Box Senior Image: Courtesy Photo

We Craft Box, a Sarasota-based craft subscription box, has released a new product line for senior citizens, in keeping with its mission to deliver fun and creative activities to crafters’ doorsteps every month. The latest subscription box is titled, "We Craft Box Senior." Each month, subscribers of We Craft Box Senior will receive a uniquely themed craft kit containing three or more crafts with all materials included, photo directions and additional creative activities. The new offering was created to accommodate the growing number of customers who were purchasing the We Craft Box for their children or grandchildren, but also for themselves, and even their older parents with Alzheimer’s or who reside in assisted living facilities. The new We Craft Box Senior subscriptions will start shipping on December 1; the monthly fee starts at $29.99, which includes free shipping.