Payne Park Skate Park to Temporarily Close Beginning Nov. 15

A request for proposals issued by the City last month resulted in no responses from parties interested in taking over the operations at the park, including the current vendor.

By Staff 11/13/2019 at 3:02pm

Image: Shutterstock

The skate park at Payne Park will be temporarily closed beginning Friday, Nov. 15, as the City plans for future operations of the park.  The City’s lease with the current skate park operator, Sk8skool, expires Nov. 14. A request for proposals issued by the City last month resulted in no responses from parties interested in taking over the operations at the park, including the current vendor. At the Nov. 18 City Commission meeting, Parks and Recreation District staff will ask the commission to provide direction on the future operations of the skate park. Two options will be proposed, both of which would make the park free of charge for users: allowing the public to have unmonitored daily access, or having city staff take over the daily operations, which would require the hiring of additional employees and a budget amendment. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

