'Dreamers & Doers' Speaker Series Kicks Off This Month

The first speaker in the series is former Procter & Gamble CEO AG Lafley.

By Staff 11/13/2019 at 2:21pm

AG Lafley

Image: Wikipedia

DreamLarge has announced its new "Dreamers & Doers" speaker series, in which attendees will hear from local successful community members. The first installment of the series, titled "Playing to Win," will take place on November 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Michael’s on East. Attendees will meet local community leader AG Lafley, former CEO of Procter & Gamble and founding CEO of The Bay. The evening will include an interactive dialogue with Lafley, opportunity for group discussion, and light bites and drinks. Following the main event is a limited-availability, multi-course dinner with Lafley. For more information, click here

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

