A Murder Mystery Dinner Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Cortez's Seafood Shack hosts a mafia-themed dinner theater event this Saturday, Nov. 16 Image: Courtesy Photo

Friday, Nov. 15

Join Grove for a five-course wine meal designed by executive chef Greg Campbell and paired with Justin wine. Courses include butter-poached sea bass with saffron risotto, duck breast with Bordeaux cherry sauce and lamb tenderloin with crispy prosciutto over mascarpone polenta. Tickets are $100 per person and can be found here.

Saturday, Nov. 16

This weekend, head on down to JDub's for the brewery's monthly food truck rally. The lineup includes Vanchetta Food Truck, Currywurst Truck Sarasota, Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ Mobile, K-Nam Style and Vegarosa Foods. Live music will be provided by Fancy Larry and the Plain Jaynes. Grab a brew, choose your grub and enjoy the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Who done it? That will be the question on everyone's mind at this mafia wedding turned deadly dinner theater event. The audience will be trapped between warring mob families as they try to stay one step ahead of the killer. Flapper dresses, feathered head-pieces, fedoras, zoot suits or traditional wedding attire are encouraged. Tickets are $45, which includes the show, dinner buffet and a signature cocktail. Additional cash bar. Snag your seat here.

Monday, Nov. 18

The Public House Tap & Grill says that “speed tasting is like speed dating, but with food.” Join the restaurant from 7 to 8 p.m. to partake in six of its menu staples. Find out what will bring you back for a second date. Seats are $20 and include a nonalcoholic beverage. Full bar and 18 draft beers are also available for purchase. Reserve your spot here.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Boca offers a mid-week treat with three tastings of cheese and chocolate, each paired with a glass of fine wine. Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made by calling (941) 256-3565.