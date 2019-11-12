Real Estate
Tarpon Towers Purchases Space for Corporate HQ in Lakewood Ranch
Fruitville Professional Offices, LLC, also purchased space within the Fruitville Professional Villas complex.
Tarpon Towers II Realty, LLC has purchased an office shell space located at 8916 77th Terrace E., Lakewood Ranch, from JJJR, LLC, for $319,000. The 2,336-square-foot space will become the new corporate headquarters for Tarpon Towers. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company Commercial represented the buyer.
Fruitville Professional Offices, LLC, has purchased Suite 304 at 1348 Fruitville Road, within the Fruitville Professional Villas complex, for $289,000. The seller was TCE Fruitville Road II, LLC. The 1,210-square-foot space features five offices, modern design, a kitchenette and easy access from Fruitville Road. Massey represented the seller.