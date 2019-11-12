New College of Florida Receives National Awards for High Student Voter Turnout

New College of Florida received several national awards from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, in recognition of the college’s high level of student voting during the 2018 election. Nearly two-thirds of New College students voted in the 2018 election, more than doubling campus voter turnout from 2014. At a ceremony at the Knight Conference Center in Washington, D.C., New College was honored with two 2019 ALL IN Champion Awards, one for the highest overall student voting rate of all participating campuses and one for the highest undergraduate voting rate of all participating campuses. More than 60 institutions enrolling 6 million students are participating in the ALL IN Challenge. In last year’s election, 64.2 percent of the New College student body voted, compared to 29.3 percent in 2014—reflecting a nationwide trend of significantly higher voter turnout on college campuses.