Argus Foundation to Host 18th Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards

Eugenie Clark Image: Courtesy Photo

The Argus Foundation will host its 18th annual Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring former state Sen. John McKay and, posthumously, Mote Marine Laboratory founder Dr. Eugenie Clark, this Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The Lifetime Achievement awards are presented once a year to honor business leaders of Sarasota County who have made tremendous contributions to the community throughout their lives.

McKay served in the Florida Senate from 1990 to 2002, and as Senate president from 2000 to 2002. A Florida native and Army veteran, McKay has served on the boards of numerous organizations including serving as board chairman for the Ringling Museum of Art.

Clark, who was nicknamed the "Shark Lady," was a world authority on sharks and fish and the recipient of several honoray degrees and awards from the National Geographic Society, the Explorers Club, the Underwater Society of America, the American Littoral Society, the Gold Medal Award of the Society of Women Geographers, and the President's Medal of the University of Maryland. She authored three books and more than 160 scientific and popular articles.

To register to attend the awards and for more information, click here.