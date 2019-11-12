Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

Allegiant has announced new nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from Allentown, Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 13, 2020. The new nonstop route, via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found at allegiant.com.

Allegiant currently offers a variety of seasonal and year-round flights to Syracuse, Harrisburg, Richmond, Columbus, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Asheville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Des Moines, Chicago, Flint, Fort Wayne, Louisville and South Bend from Sarasota-Bradenton.