PGTI Reports 2019 Third Quarter, Nine-Months Results

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of windows and doors, has announced financial results for its third quarter and nine-months, which ended September 28, 2019. In quarter 3, net sales decreased 1 percent, to $198 million, including a net increase of $17 million from Western Window Systems; gross profit decreased 4 percent, to $70 million; net income increased 11 percent, to $15 million; net income per diluted share was unchanged at $0.26; and adjusted net income per diluted share decreased to $0.26. In the first nine months of the year, net sales increased 12 percent, to $570 million, including a net increase of $86 million from Western Window Systems; gross profit grew 15 percent, to $204 million; net income decreased 7 percent, to $40 million; net income per diluted share decreased to $0.68; and adjusted net income per diluted share decreased to $0.73