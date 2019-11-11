  1. Home & Real Estate
Five Acres of Main Plaza Sold

The buyer is planning to build multifamily, retail and office space on the site.

By Staff 11/11/2019 at 2:21pm

The part of Main Plaza that has been sold is outlined in red.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Five acres of the west half Main Plaza, located at 1991 Main St., have sold for $20 million to Belpointe Capital, LLC. Former owners and developers Eric Baird, Jesse Biter and David Chessler purchased the property in November 2015 for $18.1 million; the acquisition included the entire 8.6-acre property, which spans the corner of Main Street and U.S. 301 to Links Avenue and U.S. 301. Kevin Robbins of Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc., represented the sellers, and Penny Wickey of Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate, LLC, represented the buyer, who plans to build multifamily, retail and office space on the site. According to the company, a development team is in place and prepared to submit plans to the city.

