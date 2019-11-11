City Commission Appoints Mayor, Vice-Mayor

Jennifer Ahearn-Koch and Shelli Freeland Eddie Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota City Commission has appointed at-large commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch to serve as mayor and District 3 commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddi to serve as vice-mayor for the next year. Ahearn-Koch and Freeland Eddi were selected during the commission's annual statutory meeting last Friday; Ahearn-Koch takes over the mayorship, a ceremonial role, from Liz Alpert.