American Marketing Association to Host Video Strategy Workshop in Sarasota

The American Marketing Association's Tampa Bay chapter will host a workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Stonewood Grill and Tavern in Sarasota. Titled "Leveraging Video Content in Your Marketing Strategy," the event will run from 6-7:30 p.m. and feature Glenn Zimmerman, TEDx speaker, director, video strategist and president of Mad Bear Productions. Zimmerman will discuss how storytelling through video can communicate a company's message while creating an emotional connection with its customers. For more information, click here.